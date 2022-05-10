Edgewell Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.06, revenue of $547.7M misses by $16.43M; updates FY22 guidance
May 10, 2022 6:06 AM ETEdgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Edgewell press release (NYSE:EPC): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $547.7M (+5.5% Y/Y) misses by $16.43M.
- Adjusted operating income was $46.7 million, or 8.5% of net sales compared to $68.7 million in the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $73.7 million compared to $90.9 million in the prior year period.
- Increasing organic net sales outlook to reflect continued strong demand and incremental pricing, while lowering adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA estimates to reflect increased inflationary pressure.
- Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Outlook: Reported net sales expected to increase mid-single digits vs. estimated growth of 5.26% Y/Y; Organic sales expected to increase approximately 400-basis points (previously low-single digits); GAAP EPS expected to be in the range of $1.93 to $2.21 (previously $2.23 to $2.51); adjusted EPS expected to be in the range of $2.38 to $2.66 vs. consensus of $2.81 (previously $2.74 to $3.02); adjusted Gross Margin is now expected to decline 350-basis points (previously 200-basis point decline); adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $330 to $345 million (previously $357 to $377); adjusted effective tax rate expected to be in the range of 21% to 22% (previously 22% to 23%); expected capital expenditures expected to be approximately 3.0% of net sales; free cash flow expected to be above 100% of GAAP net earnings