Rapid Micro Biosystems GAAP EPS of -$0.35 misses by $0.01, revenue of $4.16M misses by $0.99M
- Rapid Micro Biosystems press release (NASDAQ:RPID): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.35 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $4.16M (-16.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.99M.
Full Year 2022 Outlook: The Company is reaffirming its prior full year 2022 outlook for revenue of between $27 million and $32 million vs consensus of $29.38M, representing growth of approximately 25% to 50% as compared to the full year 2021. The Company’s full year 2022 revenue outlook assumes that roughly 30% of the revenue will be delivered in the first half of the year, with the remaining 70% in the second half. System placements represent roughly 80% of the potential variability between the high end and low end of the revenue guidance range. The Company is forecasting that roughly 15% of its system placements for full year 2022 will take place in the first half of the year and roughly 85% in the second half of the year, with placements peaking in the fourth quarter.