Mytheresa - ADS GAAP EPS of -€0.05, revenue of €169.51M; updates FY22 guidance

May 10, 2022 6:11 AM ETMYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Mytheresa - ADS press release (NYSE:MYTE): FQ3 GAAP EPS of -€0.05.
  • Revenue of €169.51M (+2.9% Y/Y).
  • Gross Merchandise Value growth of 13.2% to €186.6 million in Q3 FY22, compared to €164.8 million in Q3 FY21
  • Top-line strength evident by two-year GMV growth of 67.0% in Q3 FY22 vs. Q3 FY20.

  • For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, we expect to achieve our guidance at the low-end of the given ranges: GMV in the range of €755 million to €775 million, representing a 23% to 26% growth; net sales at €700 million to €720 million; gross profit at €350 million to €365 million, representing a 22% to 27% growth; adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 9% to 10%.

