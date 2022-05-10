Adyen expands global partnership with Afterpay
May 10, 2022 6:13 AM ETAdyen N.V. (ADYEY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) expanded upon its partnership with one of the leaders in Buy Now, Pay Later, Afterpay with which it will be working to process payments across key markets including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Europe, U.S., and the U.K. to support the company's global growth and momentum.
- Both the companies commenced their local payment method partnership in 2018.
- Afterpay, known as Clearpay in the UK and Europe, is now available to Adyen merchants in the U.K., France, Italy and Spain.
- Many of Adyen's merchants already offer Afterpay's installment payments - including MandM Direct, Revolution Beauty, and Superdry - with more expected to come online.