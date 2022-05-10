Zealand Pharma amends existing financing agreement with Oberland Capital
May 10, 2022 6:19 AM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Zealand Pharma (OTCPK:ZLDPF) amended its existing financing agreement with Oberland Capital Management wherein it will now be allowed to repurchase $50M of note principal with a 1.2x prepayment premium.
- Oberland will provide Zealand with up to $75M in incremental capital and will fully eliminate its liquidity covenant.
- Excluding any upfronts from partnerships on commercial assets, Oberland Capital will have the option to apply 75% of any proceeds from future licenses and/or the sale of other assets to pay down the remaining balance per the terms of the loan agreement.
- "The updated agreement, together with our previously announced restructuring, extends our cash runway into 2023 and provides us with financial flexibility and capital to progress our innovative pipeline as well as to pursue partnering opportunities for our late-stage and commercial assets," SVP, CFO Matthew Dallas commented.