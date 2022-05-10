Montauk Renewables GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $32.17M; updates FY22 guidance
May 10, 2022 6:32 AM ETMontauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Montauk Renewables press release (NASDAQ:MNTK): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
- Revenue of $32.17M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 million, increased 221.8% as compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- RNG production of 1.4 million MMBtu, increased 1.5% as compared to the first quarter of 2021.
Updated 2022 Full Year Outlook: RNG revenues expected to range between $181.0 and $226.0 million; RNG production volumes expected to range between 5.5 and 6.7 million MMBtu; Renewable Electricity revenues expected to range between $17.0 and $20.0 million; Renewable Electricity production volumes expected to range between 188 and 230 thousand MW