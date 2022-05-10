Planet Fitness Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.05, revenue of $186.68M misses by $3.76M
May 10, 2022 6:32 AM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Planet Fitness press release (NYSE:PLNT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $186.68M (+66.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.76M.
- System-wide same store sales increased 15.9%.
- System-wide sales increased $196 million to $961 million, from $765 million in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased $33.6 million to $77.3 million from $43.7 million in the prior year period.
- 37 new Planet Fitness stores were opened during the period, bringing system-wide total stores to 2,291 as of March 31, 2022.
- Cash of $536.7 million, which includes cash and cash equivalents of $471.2 million and restricted cash of $65.5 million.
- Shares +0.72% PM.