May 10, 2022 6:34 AM ETCerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cerevel Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:CERE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.46.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $550.9M are expected to continue to support operations into 2024.
- “Cerevel remains in an enviable position of strength as we seek to transform what is possible in neuroscience,” said Tony Coles, M.D., chairperson and chief executive officer of Cerevel Therapeutics. “We bring together the highest standard of clinical trial execution with the pipeline, the people, and the capital necessary to deliver new solutions for people living with vexing neuroscience diseases.”