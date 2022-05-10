Investcorp India prices $225M IPO, trading starts today

  • Investcorp India Acquisition (IVCAU) priced its 22.5M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq and will commence trading under the symbol, "IVCAU" from today.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A share and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein warrant holder will be entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.38M units.
  • The company plans to focus its search for a target located in India in industries the company expects to have a high-potential for growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.