Investcorp India prices $225M IPO, trading starts today
May 10, 2022 6:39 AM ETInvestcorp India Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War) (IVCAU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Investcorp India Acquisition (IVCAU) priced its 22.5M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq and will commence trading under the symbol, "IVCAU" from today.
- Each unit consists of one Class A share and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein warrant holder will be entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.38M units.
- The company plans to focus its search for a target located in India in industries the company expects to have a high-potential for growth.