Zealand Pharma, Oberland Capital amend financing contract
May 10, 2022 6:42 AM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) amended a financing agreement with Oberland Capital Management.
- The company said the amendment reduces the outstanding note principal balance to $50M from $100M and removes restrictions on the use of cash.
- Under the amended terms, Zealand to buy back $50M of note principal with a 1.2x prepayment premium.
- Oberland to provide Zealand with up to $75M in incremental capital structured as: $12.5M at Oberland's option following positive glepaglutide data; $12.5M at a mutual option at any time, and $50M to be reserved for mergers and acquisitions at the mutual option of the two.
- The liquidity covenant will be fully eliminated.
- Excluding any upfronts from partnerships on commercial assets, Oberland will have the option to apply 75% of any proceeds from future licenses and/or the sale of other assets to pay remaining balance as per the agreement.
- "The updated agreement, together with our previously announced restructuring, extends our cash runway into 2023 and provides us with financial flexibility and capital to progress our innovative pipeline as well as to pursue partnering opportunities for our late-stage and commercial assets," said Matthew Dallas, senior vice president and CFO at Zealand.