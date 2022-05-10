International Game Technology GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.05B beats by $10M

May 10, 2022 6:43 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • International Game Technology press release (NYSE:IGT): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.05B (+2.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Operating income of $252 million; operating income margin of 24% exceeds outlook by 200 basis points.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $433 million matches prior year's record level at constant currency; 41% adjusted EBITDA margin among the highest level in Company history.
  • Returned a record $80 million to shareholders via cash dividend and share repurchases for second consecutive quarter.
  • Reaffirming full-year 2022 revenue and profit outlook
  • Shares -0.22% PM.
