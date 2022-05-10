IAA Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.08, revenue of $557.6M beats by $23.85M; updates FY 2022 outlook

May 10, 2022 6:48 AM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • IAA press release (NYSE:IAA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $557.6M (+31.7% Y/Y) beats by $23.85M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12.5% to $149.8 million from $133.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Outlook: Total revenue within a range of $2.0 billion - $2.1 billion vs. consensus of $2.08B, including a negative impact from currency of approximately $13.0 - $15.0 million.
  • In addition, SYNETIQ revenue is now expected to be $165 million - $175 million.
  • Organic revenue growth is expected to be 2.5% - 7.0% from fiscal 2021 revenues of $1,837.4 million.
  • Total Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $535 million to $575 million, including a negative impact from currency of approximately $1.5 - $2.5 million.
  • Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to be within a range of (7.0%) - 1.5% from fiscal 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $547.3 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.