Builders FirstSource Non-GAAP EPS of $3.90 beats by $1.88, revenue of $5.68B beats by $990M
May 10, 2022 6:50 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Builders FirstSource press release (NYSE:BLDR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.90 beats by $1.88.
- Revenue of $5.68B (+36.2% Y/Y) beats by $990M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 119.8% to a first quarter record of $1.0 billion driven by commodity inflation, double-digit core organic growth, acquisitions and strong demand in the residential housing market, report.
- Quarter-end balance sheet with a net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.9x and liquidity of $1.2 billion
- During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 3.6 million shares of its common stock for approximately $286 million.
- Shares +11% PM.