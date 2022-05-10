Li Auto’s (NASDAQ:LI) earnings beat on Tuesday was overshadowed by not-so-good guidance for the second quarter amid pandemic pressures.

For the first quarter, the company was able to push past analyst estimates on bottom and top lines, while expanding margins notably year over year. Additionally, the company delivered 31,716 vehicles in the quarter, in line with guidance offered in February.

However, the road ahead was less than encouraging, as only 4,167 Li ONEs were delivered in April and only between 21,000 and 24,000 vehicles are expected to be delivered in the quarter overall. Due to this contraction, total revenues for Q2 are anticipated to tick in between $972.3 million and $1.11 billion, well below the consensus of $1.75 billion.

To be sure, management expressed confidence into the year-end as production plans come online for new models after the second quarter.

“While the recent pandemic resurgence and associated supply chain interruptions have been challenging for our industry, and uncertainty remains for the near future, we are confident in the resilience of our organization,” CEO Xiang Li commented. “Despite recent pandemic-related bumps on the road, we are forging ahead with our plan to commence the deliveries of our second model, the L9, in the third quarter.”

He added that despite supply chain constraints, vehicle margin in the first quarter was buoyant at 22.4%.

Share rose over 5% in pre-market hours despite the pessimistic prognostication for the second quarter.

