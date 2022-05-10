Brunswick part, Freedom Boat Club acquires Tampa Bay franchise operation

May 10, 2022
  • Freedom Boat Club, operator of the largest fleet of recreational boats in the world and part of Brunswick (NYSE:BC), acquired the Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay franchise operation and territory, the largest territory in the Freedom network.
  • This acquisition includes all 30 current Tampa Bay-based locations, as well as the rights to expand and build new club locations across territory.
  • This acquisition will establish two adjacent corporate-owned club territories with 50+ locations spanning from Crystal River to Marco Island, creating operational efficiencies and enhanced synergies for Freedom.
  • Freedom Boat Club now operates corporate-owned clubs in 13 territories.
