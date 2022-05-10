ADC Therapeutics replaces co-founder CEO with Novartis oncology exec

May 10, 2022

  • ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) said on May 9 that Co-Founder Chris Martin stepped down as CEO and the company appointed Ameet Mallik to replace him in the role.
  • Mallik served for 16 years at Novartis (NVS), most recently as executive vice president and Head of U.S. Oncology.
  • ADC added that Mallik had also served as CEO of Rafael Holdings, a biotech focused on developing cancer and immune therapies.
  • Mallik will be based from ADC's office in New Providence, New Jersey.
  • Meanwhile, Martin will serve as a non-executive member of the board and chair of the Science and Technology committee.
  • ADC noted that Martin will also serve as an advisor to the company for the next three months for a seamless transition.
  • The company had reported its Q1 results on May 9.
