ADC Therapeutics replaces co-founder CEO with Novartis oncology exec
May 10, 2022 7:03 AM ETADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)NVSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) said on May 9 that Co-Founder Chris Martin stepped down as CEO and the company appointed Ameet Mallik to replace him in the role.
- Mallik served for 16 years at Novartis (NVS), most recently as executive vice president and Head of U.S. Oncology.
- ADC added that Mallik had also served as CEO of Rafael Holdings, a biotech focused on developing cancer and immune therapies.
- Mallik will be based from ADC's office in New Providence, New Jersey.
- Meanwhile, Martin will serve as a non-executive member of the board and chair of the Science and Technology committee.
- ADC noted that Martin will also serve as an advisor to the company for the next three months for a seamless transition.
- The company had reported its Q1 results on May 9.