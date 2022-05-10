Hyatt Hotels Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.33 beats by $0.09
May 10, 2022 7:00 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hyatt Hotels press release (NYSE:H): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.33 beats by $0.09.
- Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 107% to $93.98 and comparable U.S. hotel RevPAR increased 126% to $104.45 in the first quarter of 2022.
- Comparable owned and leased hotels RevPAR increased 217% to $143.50 and comparable owned and leased hotels operating margin improved to 26.9% in the first quarter of 2022.
- Total management and franchise fee revenues increased to $135 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $49 million reported in the first quarter of 2021 and reflected a sequential improvement from $124 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.
2022 OUTLOOK: The Company is revising the following information for the 2022 fiscal year:
- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $210 million.
- Hyatt capital expenditures, excluding ALG, are expected to be approximately $185 million reflecting a reduction from $190 million as a result of owned hotel dispositions.
- ALG capital expenditures are expected to remain at approximately $25 million.
- The Company is reaffirming the following information for the 2022 fiscal year:
- Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to be approximately $460 million to $465 million. This includes selling, general, and administrative expenses associated with the acquisition of ALG, of which $25 million to $30 million is related to one-time integration costs in 2022. Refer to the table on page 16 of the schedules for a reconciliation of selling, general, and administrative expenses to Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses.
- Excluding ALG, Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to be approximately $300 million to $305 million, and include $25 million to $30 million related to one-time integration costs in 2022.
- ALG Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to be approximately $160 million.
- The Company expects to grow net rooms by approximately 6.0%.