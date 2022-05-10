Hyatt Hotels Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.33 beats by $0.09

May 10, 2022 7:00 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Hyatt Hotels press release (NYSE:H): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.33 beats by $0.09.
  • Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 107% to $93.98 and comparable U.S. hotel RevPAR increased 126% to $104.45 in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Comparable owned and leased hotels RevPAR increased 217% to $143.50 and comparable owned and leased hotels operating margin improved to 26.9% in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Total management and franchise fee revenues increased to $135 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $49 million reported in the first quarter of 2021 and reflected a sequential improvement from $124 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • 2022 OUTLOOK: The Company is revising the following information for the 2022 fiscal year:

  • Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $210 million.
  • Hyatt capital expenditures, excluding ALG, are expected to be approximately $185 million reflecting a reduction from $190 million as a result of owned hotel dispositions.
  • ALG capital expenditures are expected to remain at approximately $25 million.
  • The Company is reaffirming the following information for the 2022 fiscal year:
  • Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to be approximately $460 million to $465 million. This includes selling, general, and administrative expenses associated with the acquisition of ALG, of which $25 million to $30 million is related to one-time integration costs in 2022. Refer to the table on page 16 of the schedules for a reconciliation of selling, general, and administrative expenses to Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses.
  • Excluding ALG, Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to be approximately $300 million to $305 million, and include $25 million to $30 million related to one-time integration costs in 2022.
  • ALG Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to be approximately $160 million.
  • The Company expects to grow net rooms by approximately 6.0%.
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.