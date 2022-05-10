Avaya Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 misses by $0.08, revenue of $716M misses by $21.62M

May 10, 2022 7:00 AM ETAvaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Avaya Holdings press release (NYSE:AVYA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $716M (-3.0% Y/Y) misses by $21.62M.
  • Q3 2022 Guidance: Revenue of $685 million to $700 million vs. consensus of $756.31M
  • GAAP operating income of $14 million to $24 million; GAAP operating margin of 2% to 3%
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $111 million to $121 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 16% to 17%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $140 million to $150 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% to 21%
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.48 to $0.56.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue of $2.815 billion to $2.855 billion vs. consensus of $2.99B
  • OneCloud ARR expected to be $940 million to $960 million by year end FY22
  • CAPS revenue will represent between ~47% to 50% of Avaya's total revenue for FY22
  • GAAP operating income of $76 million to $96 million; GAAP operating margin of ~3%
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $466 million to $486 million; non-GAAP operating margin of ~17%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $580 million to $600 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of ~21%
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.09 to $2.25
