The commercial-stage biotech, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is trading lower in the pre-market Tuesday despite reporting better than expected revenue for 1Q 2022 as the company pointed to COVID impact on sales for its lupus nephritis therapy, Lupkynis (voclosporin).

Following its FDA approval in Jan. 2021, Aurinia (AUPH) reported $50.0M net revenue last year including $23.4M in 4Q 2021 which implied a ~60% growth from the third quarter.

However, in the first quarter of this year, net revenue stood at $21.6M indicating a ~8% decline sequentially. Chief Executive, Peter Greenleaf noted that Lupkynis sales during the quarter were hurt by the COVID-19 impact on patients and health systems.

In Q1 2022, Aurinia (AUPH) added 461 patient start forms (PSFs) vs. 257 in the prior-year quarter while total PSFs since the start of the year reached 647 as of May 06. In contrast, 4Q 2021 PSFs stood at 477 suggesting ~17% growth from the third quarter.

However, the patients on Lupkynis at the end of 1Q 2022 improved to ~1,071 from 884 at the end of the 2021-year end.

While gross margin improved to ~99% from ~95% in the prior-year period, the SG&A expenses rose ~14% YoY to $45.2M. As net loss dropped ~25% YoY to $37.6M, the company managed to meet Street forecasts for the bottom line.

According to Greenleaf, the sales outlook for Lupkynis is improving with the decline of the Omicron wave.

“We are quite pleased that exiting the quarter, as Omicron abated, we began to see a significant increase in prescribing, patient starts, and refills, leading to a monthly record for received patient start forms and patient starts in March,” he said ahead of the earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET today.

However, Aurinia (AUPH) reaffirmed its previously issued guidance of $115M – $135M of net revenue from Lupkynis in 2022.

