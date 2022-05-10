Bausch Health Companies GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.25, revenue of $1.92B misses by $120M
May 10, 2022 7:02 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Bausch Health Companies press release (NYSE:BHC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.25.
- Adjusted net income was $263 million.
- Revenue of $1.92B (-5.4% Y/Y) misses by $120M.
Bausch Health updated its guidance for the full year of 2022 as follows:
- Full-Year revenue range of $8.25 – $8.40 billion vs. $8.56B consensus, reaffirming organic growth of 3 – 5%
- Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 range of $3.225 – $3.375 billion, including $100 million of the previously disclosed $150 million annual run rate of dis-synergies