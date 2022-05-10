Bausch Health Companies GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.25, revenue of $1.92B misses by $120M

May 10, 2022 7:02 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Bausch Health Companies press release (NYSE:BHC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.25.
  • Adjusted net income was $263 million.
  • Revenue of $1.92B (-5.4% Y/Y) misses by $120M.

  • Bausch Health updated its guidance for the full year of 2022 as follows:

    • Full-Year revenue range of $8.25 – $8.40 billion vs. $8.56B consensus, reaffirming organic growth of 3 – 5%
    • Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 range of $3.225 – $3.375 billion, including $100 million of the previously disclosed $150 million annual run rate of dis-synergies
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.