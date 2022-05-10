Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.82 misses by $0.41, revenue of $521.9M misses by $238.44M

May 10, 2022 7:04 AM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings press release (NYSE:NCLH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.82 misses by $0.41.
  • Revenue of $521.9M misses by $238.44M compared to $3.1 million in 2021 due to the resumption of cruise voyages.
  • Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges, increased to $724 from $590 in 2021. The Company reported fuel expense of $135.5 million in the period.
  • Second Quarter 2022: Fuel consumption in metric tons of 220,000; Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges of $830
  • Full Year 2022: Fuel consumption in metric tons of 895,000; Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges of $780.
  • Anticipated non-newbuild capital expenditures for full year 2022 are expected to be approximately $500 million. The Company’s anticipated expenditures related to ship construction contracts were $1.6 billion for the remainder of 2022 and $2.5 billion and $1.4 billion for the years ending December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
