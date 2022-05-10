Peloton Interactive stock down 19% after FQ3 miss and guiding FQ4 revenue below consensus
May 10, 2022 7:04 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Peloton Interactive press release (NASDAQ:PTON): FQ3 GAAP EPS of -$2.27 misses by $1.41.
- Revenue of $964.3M (-23.5% Y/Y) misses by $5.51M.
- The company ended the quarter with 2.96M Connected Fitness subscriptions, representing 195 thousand net adds in the quarter and 42% year-over-year growth.
- Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn for the quarter was 0.75%.
- Average Monthly Workouts per Connected Fitness Subscription was 18.8 in the quarter, up 21% sequentially, down 28% vs. last year’s Covid-impacted result, and up 6% vs. Q3 FY20, which included a partial benefit from the Covid-related engagement surge.
- For Q4, the company expects revenue in the range of $675M to $700M vs. consensus of $823.74M; Adjusted EBITDA loss of -$120M to -$115M.
- Shares down 19% premarket.