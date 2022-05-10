Dentsply Sirona Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 misses by $0.02, revenue of $965M misses by $17.05M; guides FY22 EPS below the consensus

May 10, 2022 7:09 AM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Dentsply Sirona press release (NASDAQ:XRAY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $965M (-6.3% Y/Y) misses by $17.05M.

  • Full Year 2022 Outlook: Based on the results of the first quarter and a challenging macroeconomic environment, we are updating our 2022 outlook. The revised outlook for 2022 includes organic sales growth of 2% to 3%, with net sales in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion vs consensus of $4.24B. Adjusted operating income margin is expected to be greater than 17% for the full year. Adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 vs consensus of $2.79.

  • Shares -10% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.