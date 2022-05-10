Dentsply Sirona Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 misses by $0.02, revenue of $965M misses by $17.05M; guides FY22 EPS below the consensus
May 10, 2022 7:09 AM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dentsply Sirona press release (NASDAQ:XRAY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $965M (-6.3% Y/Y) misses by $17.05M.
Full Year 2022 Outlook: Based on the results of the first quarter and a challenging macroeconomic environment, we are updating our 2022 outlook. The revised outlook for 2022 includes organic sales growth of 2% to 3%, with net sales in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion vs consensus of $4.24B. Adjusted operating income margin is expected to be greater than 17% for the full year. Adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 vs consensus of $2.79.
- Shares -10% PM.