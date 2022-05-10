Cerence Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.01, revenue of $86.28M beats by $1.69M
May 10, 2022 7:09 AM ETCerence Inc. (CRNC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cerence press release (NASDAQ:CRNC): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $86.28M (-12.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.69M.
- First half bookings total $448 million, up 53% compared to 1HFY21.
- For the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2022, revenue is expected to be in the range of $90 million to $94 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $26 million to $30 million. The adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other costs.
The full-year fiscal 2022 guidance provided by Cerence on February 7, 2022, remains unchanged.