Toyota (NYSE:TM) is joining a host of other automakers in tempering its manufacturing schedule due to pandemic restrictions in China.

“Due to the impact of the semiconductor shortage, we announced our revised production plan for May,” the company wrote in a press release. “However, as a result of the lockdown in Shanghai, China, we have decided to additionally suspend operations of 14 lines at 8 plants in Japan from May 16 to May 21.”

While 750,000 units had been slated for production, delays will cause that number to fall to 700,000 units.

“The shortage of semiconductors, spread of COVID-19 and other factors are making it difficult to look several months ahead,” the release added.

A table of delays is available below.

