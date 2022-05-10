Bentley Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.04, revenue of $275.5M beats by $6.85M
- Bentley Systems press release (NASDAQ:BSY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $275.5M (+24.1% Y/Y) beats by $6.85M.
CEO Greg Bentley said, “Against this quarter’s backdrop of compounding global concerns, I am pleased that we are reporting overall resilience, starting with strong operating results, consistent with our established financial outlook for 2022. Our 22Q1 results absorbed consequences directly related to Russia, including mandatory sanctions, our discretionary new business suspension there, and especially reductions in Russian ARR to reflect an estimation of recurrence probability. But we also absorbed a comparable amount of ARR attrition within China that I believe stems largely from indirectly related ‘counter-globalism.’ Net of these disruptions, we still achieved constant currency ARR growth, from a year ago, of 12% in business performance, plus 15% from platform acquisitions.”