ReNew names new CFO

May 10, 2022 7:12 AM ETReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ReNew Power (NASDAQ:RNW) hired a group CFO, Kedar Upadhye, for driving its next phase of strong growth; he has 22+ years of diverse and global experience.
  • Prior to joining ReNew, he was President and Global CFO, Cipla, one of India's largest publicly traded pharmaceutical companies.
  • The company has also hired a new General Counsel and a Chief Growth Officer.
  • ReNew's gross total portfolio jumped ~20% to ~12.1 GW at the end of April from 10.2 GW at start of 2022, led by gross total portfolio comes after signing a number of Power Purchase Agreements with utilities and long-term purchase agreements with corporate buyers this year.
