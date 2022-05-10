Arrival reports Q1 results
May 10, 2022 7:13 AM ETArrival (ARVL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arrival press release (NASDAQ:ARVL): Q1 Loss for the period of $10.4 million, compared to a loss for the period of $1,151.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss for the period of $66.9 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $31.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $735 million as of March 31st, 2022.
- Arrival continues to expect a full year Adjusted EBITDA loss of $185-225 million and full year Capex of $380-420 million. This assumes start of production in Bicester in Q3 and in Charlotte in Q4, and total production of 400-600 Vans plus low volume production of Buses in the UK starting in the second half. Arrival expects to end the year with between $150 million and $250 million of cash.
- Shares +9.62% PM.