Arrival reports Q1 results

May 10, 2022 7:13 AM ETArrival (ARVL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Arrival press release (NASDAQ:ARVL): Q1 Loss for the period of $10.4 million, compared to a loss for the period of $1,151.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the period of $66.9 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $31.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $735 million as of March 31st, 2022.
  • Arrival continues to expect a full year Adjusted EBITDA loss of $185-225 million and full year Capex of $380-420 million. This assumes start of production in Bicester in Q3 and in Charlotte in Q4, and total production of 400-600 Vans plus low volume production of Buses in the UK starting in the second half. Arrival expects to end the year with between $150 million and $250 million of cash.
  • Shares +9.62% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.