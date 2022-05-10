Reynolds Consumer Products Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 in-line, revenue of $845M misses by $14.65M; issues Q2 and reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 10, 2022 7:14 AM ETReynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Reynolds Consumer Products press release (NASDAQ:REYN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 in-line.
  • Revenue of $845M (+11.6% Y/Y) misses by $14.65M.
  • Fiscal Year Outlook: Net revenues to be at the high end of the range of 9% to 12% growth on $3,556 million in the prior year vs. consensus of $3.91B; adjusted EBITDA to be near the low end of the range of $615 million to $655 million; EPS to be near the low end of the range of $1.52 to $1.66 per share; adjusted Earnings Per Share to be near the low end of the range of $1.56 to $1.70 per share vs. consensus of $1.63.
  • The Company also expects Net Debt to be approximately $1.9 to $2.0 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Second Quarter Outlook: net revenues to grow 6% to 8% on $873 million in the prior year driven by price increases vs. consensus of $994.88M; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $110 million to $120 million; Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.26 per share; Adjusted Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $0.23 to $0.27 per share vs. consensus of $0.39.
