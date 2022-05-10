Peloton Interactive plunges after guidance disappoints on weakening subscriber growth

May 10, 2022 7:15 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments

Peloton Pauses Production Of Its Bike As Demand Decreases

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) reported net connected fitness subscription additions fell 53% year-over-year in FQ3 to 195,000.

The company ended the quarter with 976,000 digital subscribers vs. 891,000 a year ago and 862,000 last quarter. Average monthly workouts per connected fitness subscription was down 28%. Average net monthly connected fitness churn was 0.75%.

Connected fitness product revenue was down 42% to $594M and subscription revenue was off 55% to $369.9M.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) reported adjusted EBITDA of -$194M vs. $63.2M a year ago.

Looking ahead, PTON said in the months ahead it will evolve its go-to-market strategy to grow faster. One new initiative includes broadening our distribution to third-party retailers. Another initiative involves rethinking the value proposition of the digital app to drive significantly more top of marketing funnel growth. A third initiative involves expanding into international markets. And a fourth initiative is to continue to test and broaden the roll out of Fitness-as-a-Service. FaaS is a rental program that combines the cost of connected fitness hardware and our All-Access subscription service into one low monthly fee.

On the guidance front, Peloton Interactive (PTON) sees FQ4 revenue of $675M to $700M vs. $821M consensus. An adjusted EBITDA loss of $115M to $120M is forecast vs. -$19.9M consensus.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) plunged 17.48% to $11.66 in premarket action on Tuesday following the weak earnings report.

