Vertex Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.01, revenue of $115M beats by $1.97M
May 10, 2022 7:15 AM ETVertex, Inc. (VERX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Vertex press release (NASDAQ:VERX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $115M (+17.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.97M.
- Outlook:
- For the second quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects: Revenues of $116.0 million to $117.5 million vs consensus of 117.86M, representing growth of 11% to 12% from the second quarter of 2021; and Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million to $18.0 million, representing a decrease of $1.2 million to $3.2 million from the second quarter of 2021.
For the full-year 2022, the Company currently expects: Revenues of $479 million to $483 million vs consensus of $480.66M, representing growth of 13% to 14% from the full-year 2021; Cloud revenue growth of 33% from the full-year 2021; and Adjusted EBITDA of $72 million to $75 million, representing a decrease of $3 million to $6 million from the full-year 2021, reflecting ongoing investment in research and development, as well as selling and marketing expenses to drive growth.