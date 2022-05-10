First Watch Restaurant GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.03, revenue of $173.1M beats by $4.37M
May 10, 2022 7:18 AM ETFirst Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- First Watch Restaurant press release (NASDAQ:FWRG): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $173.1M (+36.1% Y/Y) beats by $4.37M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $19.4 million in Q1 2022 from $13.0 million in Q1 2021
The Company reiterated its fiscal year 2022 guidance and provided an outlook for its 2022 blended tax rate: Same-restaurant sales growth in the high-single digits with continued positive traffic Total revenue growth in excess of 15.0% relative to 2021. Adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $67.0 million to $71.0 million. Blended tax rate of 33.0% to 34.0%. 30 to 35 new company-owned restaurants and 8 to 13 new franchise-owned restaurants. Capital expenditures in the range of $60.0 million to $70.0 million invested primarily in new restaurant projects, planned remodels and new in-restaurant technology