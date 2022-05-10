RumbleON GAAP EPS of $0.58 misses by $0.24, revenue of $459.92M beats by $17.24M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 10, 2022 7:20 AM ETRumbleON, Inc. (RMBL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- RumbleON press release (NASDAQ:RMBL): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.58 misses by $0.24.
- Revenue of $459.92M (+341.1% Y/Y) beats by $17.24M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $31.4 million, up 29.2% from $24.3 million in the prior quarter.
- Used retail powersports unit sales increased 31% sequentially.
- Total unit sales grew 13.8% to 19,380 units.
RumbleOn is reiterating its outlook for the full year 2022: Total revenue within the range of $1.9 to $2.0 billion vs. consensus of $1.95B; Adjusted EBITDA of at least $145 million which includes up to $20 million of incremental operating and capital investments in key strategic areas .