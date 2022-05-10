Novanta Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.10, revenue of $204M beats by $8.04M
May 10, 2022 7:23 AM ETNovanta Inc. (NOVT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Novanta press release (NASDAQ:NOVT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $204M (+25.5% Y/Y) beats by $8.04M.
- For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $205 million to $213 million ($195.96M consensus), demonstrating reported growth of 22% to 27%. The Company expects Adjusted Gross Profit Margin to be in the range of 45.0% to 46.0%. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $42 million to $44 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.69 to $0.73 ($0.63 consensus). The Company’s guidance assumes no significant changes in foreign exchange rates.