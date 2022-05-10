Sony (NYSE:SONY) shares rose early Tuesday after the Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate posted fourth-quarter results that topped expectations and said it had sold more than 19 million PlayStation 5 units, despite the ongoing chip shortage.

For the period ending March 31, Sony (SONY) generated net income of 111.1 billion yen ($852.5 million) and earnings per share of 88.98 yen (68 cents) on 2.264 trillion yen ($17.41 billion) in revenue.

Analysts were looking for Sony (SONY) to report net income of 94.24 billion yen.

The company attributed its strength to its video game and movie divisions, aided in part by the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, while sales from its TV division were boosted by licensing income of Seinfeld and other titles.

Sony (SONY) shares were up more than 2% to $82.60 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

During the quarter, Sony (SONY) said it sold more than 2 million PlayStation 5 consoles, bringing its total to 19.3 million. While that figure was down from the year-ago period, when it sold 3.3 million units, Sony (SONY) said it sold more than 70.5 million games.

Looking ahead, Sony (SONY) said it is expected to be helped by the weakened yen, with fiscal 2023 sales outlook of 11.4 trillion, compared to a prior outlook of 9.9 trillion yen. Operating income is expected to be 1.16 trillion yen, net income is forecast to come in at 830 billion yen, while operating cash flow should be 1.05 trillion yen.

According to Sony (SONY), the dollar was trading at 116 yen for sales for the March 2023 fiscal year, compared to 106 for the prior year.

Separately, Sony (SONY), which also makes TVs, cameras and other electronics, said that it had resumed partial production at its Shanghai, China factory after the city went into a Covid-related lockdown.

Last month, it was reported that Sony (SONY) was looking to sell to sell advertising in games on its PlayStation platform, a similar move to what Microsoft is doing with its Xbox unit.