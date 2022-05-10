SOPHiA Genetics Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.34 misses by $0.04, revenue of $10.86M misses by $0.09M
May 10, 2022 7:24 AM ETSOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SOPHiA Genetics press release (NASDAQ:SOPH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.34 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $10.86M (+20.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.09M.
- SOPHiA GENETICS’ (SOPH) expectation of 30% to 35% constant currency revenue growth for full-year 2022 remains unchanged. To reflect the impact of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, which based on current exchange rates equates to a headwind of approximately 600bps compared with the approximate 250bps factored into the original guidance, the company remains comfortable with the low-end of the previously provided reported revenue range for 2022 of $51.5M to $54M vs. consensus of $52.49M.