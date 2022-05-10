US Foods CEO steps down, interim appointed

May 10, 2022 7:29 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

CEO 3d rendering.jpg

naotake/iStock via Getty Images

  • US Foods (NYSE:USFD) announced CEO transition wherein Pietro Satriano will step down and will not stand for re-election as director at 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
  • Robert M. Dutkowsky has been appointed Executive Chair and Andrew Iacobucci has been appointed interim CEO; Dutkowsky currently serves as non-executive Chairman of the Board and Iacobucci currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer.
  • For identifying a permanent CEO, the Board has formed a five-member search committee.
  • The company also reaffirmed its FY22 guidance provided on Feb.17, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.