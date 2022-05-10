US Foods CEO steps down, interim appointed
May 10, 2022 7:29 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) announced CEO transition wherein Pietro Satriano will step down and will not stand for re-election as director at 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
- Robert M. Dutkowsky has been appointed Executive Chair and Andrew Iacobucci has been appointed interim CEO; Dutkowsky currently serves as non-executive Chairman of the Board and Iacobucci currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer.
- For identifying a permanent CEO, the Board has formed a five-member search committee.
- The company also reaffirmed its FY22 guidance provided on Feb.17, 2022.