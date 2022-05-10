Mainstreet Equity reports FQ2 results
May 10, 2022 7:30 AM ETMainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQYF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mainstreet Equity press release (OTC:MEQYF): FQ2 achieved its second consecutive quarter of double-digit, year-over-year growth across its three most important operating metrics, with rental revenues and net operating income increasing 14%, and funds from operations growing 12%.
- Even as the current economic climate creates some operational uncertainties, Mainstreet sees substantial opportunity in fiscal 2022 and 2023 to further diversify and expand its portfolio and acquire assets at competitive prices.
- We expect that higher interest rates will reduce the number of able buyers in the market, in turn offering Mainstreet additional opportunities to pursue its 100% organic, non-dilutive growth model by purchasing undervalued properties.