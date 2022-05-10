Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is adding to the list of travel companies touting a busy summer season, helping the stock rebound in Tuesday’s pre-market trading.

The first quarter earnings print for the Miami-based cruise line operator was less than encouraging upon first glance. The company reported a big miss on profitability, with losses of $1 billion being much wider than estimates while quarterly revenue of $521.9 million also came up $238.44 million short of analyst expectations.

Despite the big misses, commentary from CEO Frank Del Rio appeared to carry the stock trend on Tuesday morning.

“We are encouraged that consumer demand remains robust with net booking volumes not only back to pre-Omicron levels but now approaching historical levels despite a temporary retreat due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” he said. “Pricing remains very strong for all future periods and our value-add bundling strategy is working better than ever.”

He added that the Company had 85% of its capacity operating by the close of the first quarter, with positive occupancy trends picking up through the quarter from the Omicron impact in January. These trends should also play through to the company's finances, per company filings.

"The Company reached a significant financial inflection point in March with Operating Cash Flow turning slightly positive," the earnings release read. "The Company also expects Operating Cash Flow to be positive for the second quarter of 2022."

Shares gained 2.2% shortly after the print crossed newswires.

To be sure, the company will continue to work through issues with exposure to Russia. For the full year, the Russia-Ukraine conflict motivated the “cancellation or modification” of 60 sailings. All calls to ports in Russia are due to be removed in 2023.

