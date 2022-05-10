CECO Environmental acquires Compass Water Solutions, approves $20M in share repurchase
May 10, 2022 7:39 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) board authorized a share repurchase program wherein it may repurchase up to $20M of its stock through Apr.30, 2025.
- The $20M authorization represents ~12% of outstanding shares (based on May 4 closing price).
- Separately, the company acquired Compass Water Solutions, global supplier of membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems that help customers achieve regulatory compliance of water discharge at the lowest lifecycle cost.
- The purchase price stood at $12.5M and funded by a mix of cash and debt; 70% was paid at closing with the balance to be paid over a 2-year period.
- The transaction adds to CECO's growing industrial water technologies, which is anchored by its Peerless-Skimovex brand.
- In 2021, Compass generated ~$11M of revenue and double-digit EBITDA margins.
- The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to total company EBITDA margins, EPS and free cash flows in 2022.