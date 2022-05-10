CECO Environmental acquires Compass Water Solutions, approves $20M in share repurchase

May 10, 2022 7:39 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) board authorized a share repurchase program wherein it may repurchase up to $20M of its stock through Apr.30, 2025.
  • The $20M authorization represents ~12% of outstanding shares (based on May 4 closing price).
  • Separately, the company acquired Compass Water Solutions, global supplier of membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems that help customers achieve regulatory compliance of water discharge at the lowest lifecycle cost.
  • The purchase price stood at $12.5M and funded by a mix of cash and debt; 70% was paid at closing with the balance to be paid over a 2-year period.
  • The transaction adds to CECO's growing industrial water technologies, which is anchored by its Peerless-Skimovex brand.
  • In 2021, Compass generated ~$11M of revenue and double-digit EBITDA margins.
  • The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to total company EBITDA margins, EPS and free cash flows in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.