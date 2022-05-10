Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) shares have lost ~26% in the pre-market Tuesday after reporting worse than expected financials for 1Q 2022 as the management highlighted a challenging macro and supply chain environment during the quarter.

Canadian pharma company, which divested its Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) eye care unit in an IPO last week, announced $1.9B total revenue for 1Q 2022, indicating a ~5% YoY decline on a reported basis. However, the revenue was flat on a non-GAAP basis.

"Our organic growth in the first quarter of 2022 was stable compared to the same quarter last year, despite incremental macro pressures and a challenging supply chain environment," incoming Chief Executive of the company, Thomas J. Appio, said.

The revenue from the International and Diversified Products segments dropped as much as ~20% YoY and ~16% YoY to $244M and $249M, respectively, while the Salix segment added $464M revenue with a ~2% YoY decline.

Solta Medical, another segment on track for an IPO, reported $72M revenue, unchanged from last year.

However, the company’s net loss contracted ~89% YoY to $69M as operating income improved to $285M from an operating loss of $221M in the prior-year period when the company recognized a goodwill impairment charge of $469M.

While cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter rose ~115% to $1.2B, the total long-term debt and other items stood at $23.4B, implying ~2% growth from 2021 year-end.

For 2022, Bausch Health (BHC) revised its outlook indicating $8.25B – $8.40B revenue and $3.225B – $3.375B of adj. EBITDA. Currently, Wall Street forecasts ~$8.6B of revenue for the company in 2022.