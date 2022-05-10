Bausch Health drops after 1Q miss as company cites macro and supply concerns

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) shares have lost ~26% in the pre-market Tuesday after reporting worse than expected financials for 1Q 2022 as the management highlighted a challenging macro and supply chain environment during the quarter.

Canadian pharma company, which divested its Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) eye care unit in an IPO last week, announced $1.9B total revenue for 1Q 2022, indicating a ~5% YoY decline on a reported basis. However, the revenue was flat on a non-GAAP basis.

"Our organic growth in the first quarter of 2022 was stable compared to the same quarter last year, despite incremental macro pressures and a challenging supply chain environment," incoming Chief Executive of the company, Thomas J. Appio, said.

The revenue from the International and Diversified Products segments dropped as much as ~20% YoY and ~16% YoY to $244M and $249M, respectively, while the Salix segment added $464M revenue with a ~2% YoY decline.

Solta Medical, another segment on track for an IPO, reported $72M revenue, unchanged from last year.

However, the company’s net loss contracted ~89% YoY to $69M as operating income improved to $285M from an operating loss of $221M in the prior-year period when the company recognized a goodwill impairment charge of $469M.

While cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter rose ~115% to $1.2B, the total long-term debt and other items stood at $23.4B, implying ~2% growth from 2021 year-end.

For 2022, Bausch Health (BHC) revised its outlook indicating $8.25B – $8.40B revenue and $3.225B – $3.375B of adj. EBITDA. Currently, Wall Street forecasts ~$8.6B of revenue for the company in 2022.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.