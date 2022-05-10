Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) -7.8% pre-market after reporting below-consensus Q1 earnings and revenues after Monday's market close, with analysts weighing in with price target cuts.

The company said margins in its fuel business fell in Q1 and will remain under pressure in Q2, driven by a continued increase in natural gas prices, and it is focused on reducing logistics costs and improving system efficiency to mitigate some inflationary pressures.

KeyBanc's Leo Mariani expects a "slightly negative reaction" in Tuesday's trading, after Plug's (PLUG) Q1 EBITDA and revenues were light mainly due to lower than expected sales of fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment.

Truist Securities cuts its Plug (PLUG) price target to $21 from $27 while maintaining its Hold rating as gross margin pressures persist but are transitory, as the company "continues to demonstrate positive progress towards its goal of category king in H2."

BMO trims its target to $25 from $33 with a Market Perform rating, as Q1 results indicate a more challenging 2022 lies ahead and given the difficult macro backdrop facing growth sectors, Plug's (PLUG) consensus estimate likely will be lowered further.

Evercore ISI reiterates its Outperform rating and $45 PT, saying gross margins will get better "due to steady learning curves and scale," and the company "has reduced its material handling systems costs by 25% each time it has doubled volumes."

Plug Power (PLUG) shares fell 14.3% in Monday's trading, sinking to a two-and-a-half-year low; the stock has plunged 41% YTD and 26% during the past year.