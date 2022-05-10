Vroom skyrockets off all-time low with new realignment plan unveiled

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) soared in early trading on Tuesday after topping estimates with its Q1 earnings report and announcing a business realignment plan.

E-commerce revenue was up 60% year-over-year to $675.4M during the quarter. E-commerce units sold increased 25.6% to 19,473, which was attributed to higher inventory levels and strong national brand recognition. Strong market demand for used vehicles was also a factor, caused in part by the shortage of microchips and delays in new car manufacturing.

E-commerce average days to sale increased to 91 from 83. Vehicle gross profit per e-commerce unit fell to $595 from $1,151.

Looking ahead, key aspects of Vroom's (VRM) new realignment plan include reducing targeted unit sales to focus on sustainable sales margins and gross profit per unit growth, right-sizing the organization through a workforce reduction, further regionalizing the business and operations, reducing marketing expense by focusing on highest-ROI channels while aligning with volume trajectory and further automating key portions of sales operations. Following the completion of the plan, Vroom (VRM) expects to achieve approximately $135.0M to $165.0M of cost reductions and operating improvements across its operations for the remainder of 2022 when compared to the first quarter annualized.

On Wall Street, Wells Fargo could not be pushed off an Equal Weight rating on Vroom (VRM) despite the new plan.

Analyst Zachary Fadem: "On the other hand, we struggle to find evidence that VRM's biz model (i.e. 'hybrid' vertical integration) can actually work, and thus question whether the actions outlined today will be enough during a period of rising macro pressures, waning category demand and considerable operating change. These concerns, coupled with an increasingly difficult capital environment."

Shares of Vroom (VRM) rose 35.65% premarket to $1.47, but still sit more than 70% below the 100-day moving average.