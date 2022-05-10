The market selloff looks to have done enough to bring down prices to a level where investors can buy a little in anticipation of intermediate-term gains, Canaccord says.

But there is no easy exit strategy from the conditions that caused the selling in the first place, strategist Tony Dwyer wrote in a note.

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is down 16% year to date and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (QQQ) is down 25%.

"Even in very difficult markets such as 1994, 2000, and 2018, the selling can get overdone," Dwyer said. "Our playbook remains the same - our tactical indicators are oversold/pessimistic enough to suggest a summer rally that should make up losses from here."

The gameplan suggests four things:

The decline so far in 2022 is based on fear of the Fed and its economic impact. "The summer rally is based on an intermediate-term oversold condition and the view the Fed’s actions are discounted." A decline in the fall is seen on the basis of higher rates. "How the year closes should be based on the reaction to the Fed from #3. In 1994, it recovered to close the year flat, while in 2000 it kept moving lower."

The problem is that the Fed has no easy exit strategy for continued rate hikes, there is no easy exit from global supply chain constraints and Russian President Vladimir Putin has no easy exit strategy from Ukraine, Dwyer said.

"Our core fundamental thesis suggests the key to a positive outlook is money availability, and how the year ends should depend on whether the coming economic data slows enough to allow the Fed to talk down rates and allow for less restrictive financial conditions as tightening into the teeth of a global slowdown plays out."

J.P. Morgan's Marko Kolanovic says he still favors risk and is overweight equities and commodities.