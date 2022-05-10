Vector Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.08, revenue of $312.04M beats by $26.34M
May 10, 2022
- Vector press release (NYSE:VGR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $312.04M (+15.1% Y/Y) beats by $26.34M.
- “Vector Group delivered strong tobacco business revenue performance in the first quarter as we capitalized on favorable market opportunities to substantially increase value and market share,” said Howard M. Lorber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vector Group Ltd. “Our timely investments in expanding our price-fighting Montego brand further demonstrate our proven long-term strategy of optimizing long-term profit through the effective management of volume, pricing, and market share growth.”