Shockwave Medical stock rises as Q1 revenue soars 194% Y/Y; raises FY22 outlook
May 10, 2022 7:49 AM ETShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock rose premarket May 10 after the Q1 results beat analysts' estimates and the company raised its FY22 revenue outlook a day ago.
- Q1 revenue rose +193.51% Y/Y to $93.63M. The company said the growth was mainly due to the launch of coronary product Shockwave C, in the U.S. in February 2021, continued recovery from the pandemic impact and increased adoption of Shockwave products.
- Gross profit grew +236.31% to $80.74M. Gross margin for was 86%, compared to 75% in Q1 2021.
- Net income was $14.52M, compared to a net loss of $23.6M, in Q1 2021.
- Total operating expenses increased +57.53% Y/Y to $65.37M.
- Cash and short-term investments were $201.1M as of March 31, 2022.
- Outlook:
- Shockwave raised its full year 2022 revenue guidance to be in the range of $435M to $455M, compared to previous expected range of $405M to $425M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $408.50M.
- SWAV +12.25% to $130.11 premarket May 10