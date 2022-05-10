FreightCar America GAAP EPS of -$1.11 misses by $1.04, revenue of $93.24M beats by $21.94M

May 10, 2022 7:48 AM ETFreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • FreightCar America press release (NASDAQ:RAIL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.11 misses by $1.04.
  • Revenue of $93.24M (+188.0% Y/Y) beats by $21.94M.
  • Gross profit of $10.1 million with gross margin of 10.8%, positive for the sixth consecutive quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million
  • Quarter-end backlog totaled 2,395 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $250 million.
  • 2022 delivery outlook raised from between 2,600 and 2,900 railcars to 2,800 and 3,000 railcars, an increase of approximately 68% vs 2021 at the mid-point of the range.
  • Shares -1.97% PM.
