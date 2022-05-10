Nintendo jumps despite profit dip as Switch sales top estimates, announces stock split

May 10, 2022 7:51 AM ETNintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY)SONYBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) rose in early trading on Tuesday after the Japanese video game giant posted results for its March quarter that were little changed from a year ago, but managed to sell more Switch consoles than some had feared.

Shoppers Look For Deals On Black Friday As Supply Crunch Continues

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images News

For the period ending March 31, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) said its profit fell 0.6% year-over-year to 477.7 billion yen ($3.7 billion), with sales declining 3.6% year-over-year to 1.7 trillion yen ($13 billion).

The company shipped 4.11 million Switch consoles during the period, bringing the total to 23.06 million for the financial year, ahead of its previously revised outlook of 23 million, but down from a prior outlook of 25.5 million, due to component shortages, chief among them, semiconductors.

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) shares gained nearly 3.5% to $54.99 in premarket trading.

Amongst titles, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl sold a combined 14.65 million units and Pokémon Legends: Arceus sold 12.64 million units during the quarter.

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) also said that Mario Party Superstars sold 6.88 million units, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sold 3.91 million units and older titles continued to sell well, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has surpassed 38.5 million unit sales.

For the 2023 fiscal year, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) said it expects 21 million Switch units sold, down 9% year-over-year.

In addition, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) said it would split its shares trading in Japan 10-for-1 starting in October. The company also announced it would pay its annual dividend of 1,410 yen per share to shareholders of record as of March 31.
Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) also said it would buy back 56.36 billion Japanese yen ($432.9 million) worth of stock, with the transaction set to take place tomorrow.
