3D Systems slides as guidance range gets trimmed with Q1 earnings falling below expectations

May 10, 2022 7:51 AM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) fell 8% in premarket, Tuesday, after missing earnings estimate for first quarter and narrowing guidance for the full-year.

Outlook: Sales is now expected to be between $580-$625, compared to prior outlook of $570-$630, and well below the consensus of $594.97M. Non-GAAP gross margin projected to range 40% to 43% vs. prior guidance of 40% to 44%, and adjusted operating expenses expected between $235-$250M.

Q1 Highlights: The 3D printing company reported Q1 Revenue of $133M (-9.0% Y/Y), beating consensus by $0.33M.

By Segment: Industrial revenue decreased 6.6% to $68.7M compared to the same period last year, however, when adjusted for divestitures, Industrial revenue increased 15.7% year-over-year; and Healthcare revenue decreased 11.3% year-over-year to $64.3M Y/Y, when adjusted for divestitures up 4.6% Y/Y reflecting growth at a slower pace due to supply chain disruptions and the impact of a new product introduction.

Non-GAAP gross profit margin of 40.6% vs. 44% in Q1 2021.

Operating expenses increased 16.4% to $77M primarily primarily linked to expenses from acquisitions and increased investments in product development and core infrastructure to drive future growth. On Non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $57.8M, a 13% increase Y/Y.

Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.06.

The company ended the quarter with cash and short-term investments on hand of $745.6M

3D Systems told on Apr. 1, it completed the acquisitions of Kumovis and Titan Additive for a combined all cash purchase price of $80M.

Sell Rating flagged well in advance: On Apr. 28, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System released a warning on DDD at the high risk of performing badly, citing negative EPS revisions and decelerating momentum when compared to other information technology stocks.

