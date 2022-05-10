Buy the dip or dead cat bounce?

After intense selling over the previous few days, Wall Street participants seem ready to search for bargains among riskier assets during Tuesday's early action. But do the gains represent a buy-the-dip move or dead-cat bounce?

The question puts market-tracking exchange traded funds front and center as investors attempt to figure out where the markets will go from here.

The S&P 500 closed below 4,000 on Monday for the first time since Mar. 31, 2021. The index has lost ground recently amid worries that a sharp rise in interest rates will trigger an eventual recession.

As the S&P buckled below the key benchmark, the global market’s three largest ETFs all saw gains in Tuesday's pre-market. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), and SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which track the S&P 500, all tilted towards positive territory, +1.4% to start the day.

Monday also witnessed the Nasdaq Composite crumble to an 18-month trading low. The index is now off 28.3% from its record high. Along with this slide, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100 stocks, is down 25.5% YTD and has closed below $300 a share for the first time since Mar. 8, 2021.

Once again, there were some signs of buying early Tuesday. With market players cautiously putting capital to work, the QQQ gained 2.2% in premarket action.

The Dow Jones has been the best performing index recently. While the index has still lost ground, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is down 11.5% in 2022 -- outperforming ETFs tied to the S&P 500 or Nasdaq. Once again, the DIA rose in Tuesday's pre-market action, +1.1%.

Commenting on the latest action, J.P. Morgan's global market strategist Marko Kolanovic described himself as remaining "pro-risk," overweighting his firm's portfolio to equities and commodities, at the expense of bonds and cash.

He added: "The past week’s sell-off appears overdone, and driven to a large extent by technical flows, fear, and poor market liquidity, rather than fundamental developments," he stated in a note.